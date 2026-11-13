The Ulster County District Attorney's Office is hiring a part-time Court Stenographer (Grade 16, CSEA, non-competitive) to take and transcribe verbatim Grand Jury testimony and statements from witnesses, victims, and defendants, and to perform related clerical and stenographic duties under New York State Criminal Procedure Law. Applicants must either have a high school diploma or equivalency plus four years of clerical experience (including three years taking and transcribing verbatim records), or hold New York State Court Stenographer certification plus three years of verbatim transcription experience.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Ulster County District Attorney's Office