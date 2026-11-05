📅 Free senior class: Learn to use online patient portals

📢 Free senior tech class: Navigating patient portals

Ulster County is offering a free Senior Tech Class on how to use online patient portals so you can better manage your health information.

Date & time: Thursday, November 5, 2026, 9:30–11:30 AM

Where: Ulster County Senior Hub, 5 Development Court, Kingston, NY 12401

Cost: Free

Who: Seniors (class size limited to 15 people)

The first 1 hour will be instruction. The second hour is open Q&A on any tech topic you’d like help with.

To sign up or get more details, call the Ulster County Office for the Aging at (845) 340-3456. If you register but can’t make it, please call them so someone on the waitlist can take your spot.