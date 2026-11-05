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Kingston
📅 Free senior class: Learn to use online patient portals
7 days ago
📢 Free senior tech class: Navigating patient portals
Ulster County is offering a free Senior Tech Class on how to use online patient portals so you can better manage your health information.
- Date & time: Thursday, November 5, 2026, 9:30–11:30 AM
- Where: Ulster County Senior Hub, 5 Development Court, Kingston, NY 12401
- Cost: Free
- Who: Seniors (class size limited to 15 people)
The first 1 hour will be instruction. The second hour is open Q&A on any tech topic you’d like help with.
To sign up or get more details, call the Ulster County Office for the Aging at (845) 340-3456. If you register but can’t make it, please call them so someone on the waitlist can take your spot.
More Info: Senior Tech Class: Navigating Patient Portals - Ul...
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