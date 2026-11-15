Sylvester Stallone, 80, recently opened up about his long-standing rivalry with Arnold Schwarzenegger, 79.

When asked whether his rivalry with Schwarzenegger shaped his career, Stallone confirmed on The Rest is Entertainment podcast, “You know, we were very confrontational.”

Stallone says the animosity began with dirty looks exchanged at the 1977 Golden Globe Awards, where Schwarzenegger won Best Newcomer for his docudrama Pumping Iron.

The Rambo actor said the axe was buried when Schwarzenegger ran for governor of California in 2003 and won. Schwarzenegger served as governor for the next seven years and won his re-election in November 2006.

Schwarzenegger spoke on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy in 2025 and recalled that their long-standing beef ended when their mutual lawyer recommended they go into business together, creating the Planet Hollywood franchise along with Robert Earl and Keith Barish.

Schwarzenegger said, “The next thing I know is I get a phone call from my lawyer, who was also Sly’s lawyer. He said, ‘Arnold, is there any kind of room for Sly in Planet Hollywood?’”

Stallone said, “We went to the same cigar place. He was there. I said, ‘Enough of this. We’re not in competition anymore.’ He’s not doing movies anymore. All right. Thank you very much for waking me up and lighting a fire under me. And he felt the same way.”

He then brought up how this was an opportunity to come together and grow out of the “craziness.”

The two action stars’ fight for dominance over the emerging 1980s action genre lasted roughly 20 years and mostly consisted of one-upmanship over arbitrary things such as body counts, weapons, salaries and box office sales.

Stallone’s main takeaway from the two-decade-long feud is that it ultimately pushed both actors to push the boundaries of cinema and produce great movies that stand the test of time.