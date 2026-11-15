Sofía Vergara and Dan Reynolds are fueling romance rumors after the pair were photographed holding hands over dinner in Beverly Hills, then spotted cozying up at Doja Cat‘s birthday party.

The outings come as Vergara deals with fallout from ex-husband Joe Manganiello‘s memoir, in which he claimed she refused to hug him and mocked his autoimmune disease.

Vergara and the Imagine Dragons frontman dined at Cipriani in Beverly Hills. In photos from the evening, a smiling Vergara held Reynolds’ hand across the table.

The two weren’t alone. They were joined by Vergara’s longtime friend Anastasia Soare, founder of Anastasia Beverly Hills, and an unidentified man seated next to Reynolds.

Vergara and Reynolds left the restaurant together through a back door around 12:30 a.m.

The pair were also spotted together at Doja Cat’s 31st birthday party, where they were seen huddled in a corner, talking. The two flirted and seemed so comfortable together that fellow partygoers thought they were a couple.

The sightings came less than three weeks after news broke that Reynolds had split from actress Minka Kelly, his girlfriend of four years.

Vergara has been in the headlines in recent weeks over Manganiello’s memoir, Bloodlines, which paints an unflattering picture of their marriage.

Vergara, who said she had no idea what was in the book before its release, responded on Instagram with a post about “narcissistic” men. She shared a chart comparing a “good man” with a “narcissistic man,” which her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, had posted first, and added a message of her own.

Vergara has stayed mostly quiet about the rumors. In a recent video, she was asked while walking to her car, “So now you’re dating rockstars?”

“I wish,” she replied before getting in.

Neither Vergara nor Reynolds has publicly addressed the status of their relationship.