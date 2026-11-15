Six years after walking away from Hollywood, a former child star is back asking the public for money.

Brandon “Bug” Hall is best remembered as Alfalfa from The Little Rascals, the 1994 comedy that Steven Spielberg produced. The 41-year-old and his wife are expecting their sixth child, and he turned to GoFundMe.

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The campaign set a $2,000 goal. So far, donors have pushed it past $10,130, more than five times that amount.

Hall admitted in the description that a few household bills had slipped after the family’s move to rural Arkansas. He framed the appeal as reluctant, saying he had avoided crowdfunding for years. “I always said this was my choice, and so I didn’t want to offload the glorious burden of it unless there was no other choice,” he wrote.

He also acknowledged that others are struggling, writing, “Times are hard for everyone, and I’m no more deserving than anyone else.”

The appeal marks a sharp turn for a man who once stepped away from child-star money. Hall has said he gave much of that money away and parted with many of his possessions, and he said he that he’d sworn off material wealth. He has lived off the grid with his family, most recently in rural Arkansas, after stints in Los Angeles and Texas.

Hall has said he homeschools his children and would steer them away from higher education. He has also spoken out against gay marriage and called abortion murder.

His past has included run-ins with the law. In April, he was arrested in Ohio on a failure-to-appear charge linked to a traffic ticket from October 2024. In 2020, Texas authorities arrested him for inhaling air duster canisters.

Hall has said he would pick up cash work whenever money got tight. With a sixth child due soon, the family is counting on donors to cover the gap instead.