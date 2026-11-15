Jeremy London says he is not homeless, days after a social media post about losing his job and home was deleted.

London, 54, best known for playing Chandler Hampton on 7th Heaven, shared the original post this week. It said he might lose his day job along with his home because of a clash with his boss. He said the boss was going through a mental crisis, but offered no further details. He asked followers for leads on work and housing, and wrote that he was not okay.

London noted that he keeps a full-time job alongside acting and said he enjoys the balance. In the post, he said the situation felt familiar: “This can’t be happening again.”

The tone shifted within a day, and the change played out publicly on his feed. Fans who saw the first post were left to sort out the details on their own.

On Friday, he thanked fans and said he was doing well. London said he had received several leads and had other job prospects lined up. He framed leaving his current gig as a good thing, one that would mean getting away from the workplace and returning to his son and his art. He said his attorneys would handle the rest. He said he is embracing the change.

“I’m doing GREAT!” he wrote, calling the situation a blessing. The line came after he had deleted his first post.

On Saturday, London wrote on X that he has a condo in Florida. He blamed outlets for making him look homeless and said the scare came from shock over his boss’s behavior. He added that he would rather not have to return to Florida.

London also said he is shooting a movie soon. The report did not say which film or when filming would begin. For now, his next steps look like a few job prospects and a film set.