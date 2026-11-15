The cast of The Hunger Games: Sunrise of the Reaping was in London to mark the film’s first fan screening, a major milestone in the global publicity tour that brought thousands of fans and moviegoers together for their first chance to experience the highly anticipated film.

Fashion continued to play a prominent role in the film’s global publicity tour, with the cast embracing individual styles and subtle nods to the world of Panem. McKenna Grace continued her fashion-forward streak in vintage Gucci, echoing Lucy Gray’s iconic rainbow dress; Joseph Zada looked dashing in Tom Ford; Whitney Peak stunned in Chanel; and Elle Fanning once again channeled Effie Trinket’s unmistakable flair in a custom Valentino Couture ensemble.

Based on Suzanne Collins‘ best-selling novel The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, the film follows 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy (Zada) from District 12, 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games. It begins on the morning of the reaping of the 50th annual Hunger Games, known as the second Quarter Quell, the biggest game yet. The story follows Haymitch into the arena, where he forms an unlikely alliance with fellow tribute Maysille Donner (Grace) and a coalition determined to challenge the Capitol’s control under President Snow (Ralph Fiennes). After the competition unfolds, Haymitch risks everything to take down the Games from within the arena—setting in motion the rebellion that will change Panem forever.

During the making of the film, Zada had a goal in mind for portraying Haymitch.

“At the beginning of the movie, I really wanted the character to be very playful and loving and hugful, so that when you get to where things take a turn, it hits even harder,” said Zada.

Fanning described her character as lovable, but still determined to prove herself to others.

“Effie in Sunrise of the Reaping is a fashion student trying to make her way in this world, but she’s from the Capitol, and she is very much a believer in the Hunger Games,” said Fanning. “She still has the confidence in the personality that makes Effie so iconic and lovable, but she still has, like, a fire under her belly to prove herself.”

Fiennes reflected on how his character is a descendant of Tom Blyth, who played young President Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and a precursor to the late Donald Sutherland, who died in 2024 at 88.

“This film is at the peak of Snow’s reign. I come with a great aspiration to be a plausible precursor to Donald and a descendant of Tom’s,” said Fiennes.

Hunger Games: Sunrise of the Reaping will be released on Nov. 20.