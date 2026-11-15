Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville is opening up about the mysterious black mass doctors removed from her face during surgery last month, revealing that it’s still being tested and that more remains beneath her skin.

The update comes after Glanville scheduled exploratory surgery to get to the bottom of her years-long facial disfigurement, saying at the time, “Something is in my face, eating it.” She previously said doctors would “take her face off” to find the cause.

On the latest episode of her podcast, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered, the 53-year-old said doctors removed only one of several black masses during the October procedure.

“We’re not sure what that is yet,” she said of the mass, which is still undergoing testing.

In late October, doctors had discovered a pearl-sized, grayish-black mass while operating to clear out an infection in Glanville’s face. The mass was sent to a lab for analysis.

Glanville has said she’s been diagnosed with a string of conditions, including drug-resistant ESBL Klebsiella and Enterobacter infections involving biofilm, Coccidioidomycosis (Valley Fever), Demodex dermatitis and mononucleosis. She has been receiving IV treatments at home for 12 hours a day, with roughly 90 more days to go.

The reality star also revealed that her health struggles kept her from attending the funeral of her close friend Markee M. Hasche, who died in October.

“But I had so much fluid in my ears, it just wasn’t possible,” Glanville explained.

Hasche’s death came the same month Glanville lost her father, Guy Glanville, who died at 77.

Glanville said she’s eager to get her life back. “I just want to be normal again. I want to leave my house,” she said.

She also shared a candid exchange with her son Mason, who questioned whether she would ever get back out there. “Yeah, but at this point, like, what’s the point?” she recalled him saying.

“Mason, I want to fall in love again. I don’t want to sit home every night and be a recluse,” Glanville said she told him.

Glanville first went public with her mysterious facial swelling in 2024, insisting it was the result of a parasite, not plastic surgery gone wrong. She has since shared a series of social media updates, including a video showing her pulling at a hard mass beneath her skin.

Glanville is also preparing to have her breast implants removed and has been researching surgeons who specialize in the procedure.

In the meantime, she has been leaving home only to record her podcast, which she’s revamping as a solo show with more celebrity guests.