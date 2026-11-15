Alanis Morissette came out as pansexual during the Nov. 3 episode of Handsome, the podcast co-hosted by Tig Notaro, Fortune Feimster and Mae Martin.

Late in the segment, Feimster apologized for the men who had hurt Morissette, then asked whether that experience had ever made her want to be a lesbian. Morissette answered plainly: “I’m pansexual, so, yeah.”

Notaro followed up by asking whether she was really pansexual, and Morissette confirmed that she is.

The hosts teased that she should have opened with the news, and Morissette joked back that she likes to save such news for the end.

The term describes romantic, sexual or emotional attraction that is not limited by a person’s gender or sex. Pansexuality is often described as an umbrella term within the broader LGBTQ community.

In September, Morissette discussed her 2000 kiss with Sarah Jessica Parker on Call Her Daddy. She said the idea for the same-sex moment came from her, and she recalled the experience as pleasant and easy.

Morissette has been married to Mario “Souleye” Treadway, a rapper, since 2010. The couple has three children, ages 15, 10 and 7.

Morissette has also been in court this year. In September, she sued her former tour manager in Los Angeles. The lawsuit alleges that the former employee tried to extort her and describes the ex-employee as disgruntled. These are allegations, not findings.

Morissette first gained wide fame in 1995 with Jagged Little Pill, an album that sold widely and became a defining record of the 1990s. The album later became a Broadway musical in 2019, earning her two Tony Awards. This year, she was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

For now, Morissette has shared the news in her own words, and her joke suggests she considers this a chapter worth saving for the end. The hosts’ questions gave her room to explain, and her answers gave fans a direct account in her own voice.