Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is showing off his reconciliation with his younger brother, Jordan Rodgers, in a rare photo of the two together.

The 42-year-old, who joined the Steelers on a one-year deal, kept Pittsburgh waiting through the offseason before deciding to play on.

On Friday, Rodgers shared an Instagram photo of himself and Jordan, 38, an analyst for ESPN and ABC, at the Steelers’ home field, Acrisure Stadium, as Jordan was there for a college football broadcast. The brothers posed in front of an ESPN College Football sign, with Aaron in a gray sweater and black cap and Jordan in a black blazer and blue tie.

“Great to see little bro @jrodgers11 in his element tonight @acrisurestadium,” Rodgers wrote. “Really proud of how hard he’s worked to get to where he is now.”

The brothers’ estrangement first became public in 2016, when Jordan revealed on The Bachelorette during his now-wife JoJo Fletcher‘s season that Aaron wouldn’t attend family events because the two hadn’t been on speaking terms for some time.

Aaron later pushed back on airing the dispute on TV, telling WISN that it was “a little inappropriate [for Jordan] to talk publicly about some family matter.”

The rift lasted years. Aaron was invited to Jordan and Fletcher’s 2022 wedding in Mexico but did not appear to attend.

In September, Rodgers opened up about reconnecting with his family on the Not Just Football podcast. He said he first reconciled with his parents, Ed and Darla Rodgers, before they moved from California to Nashville earlier this year.

“A couple weeks after that, I went out to Nashville and met with my older brother,” he said, referring to Luke Rodgers. “A couple weeks after that, I met with my little brother.”

“It was cool. There were tough conversations for sure, but I’m just in a much better headspace,” he added.

Rodgers credited his wife, Brittani Rodgers, with helping him get there.

“My wife deserves a lot of the credit for that just to be able to get to that point to think about having the conversations; she was a big part of that,” he said. “And not that she was pushing anything; she wasn’t.”

“When you’re loved by someone in such an unconditional, beautiful, pure way, it changes your perspective on all of your relationships around that. That becomes your anchor point,” Rodgers said.

He admitted he once thought reconciliation was impossible.

“I mean, a year ago, even two years ago, five years ago for sure, I would have said, ‘No, I’m never going to reconcile. It’s just not going to happen. It’s not in the cards. I’m not ready for that,'” he said. “It was really built in judgment, just like ego and judgment. And ego and judgment gets in the way of any progress or evolution. I had to really put those aside.”