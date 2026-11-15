Foundation, a San Francisco startup building weapons-ready humanoid robots with backing from Eric Trump, has failed to pay its employees after its founder borrowed $4.6 million from the company to buy a luxury home, CNBC reported Friday.

The company is the latest Trump family-linked defense venture to draw scrutiny. A recent report found investment funds tied to Trump’s sons have made $6.3 billion connected to Pentagon contracts, and a drone company backed by the brothers signed a weapons deal with the U.S. Air Force, raising ethics concerns.

Foundation Future Industries missed its Oct. 30 payroll, and employees still had not received their paychecks as of Friday, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter.

CEO and co-founder Sankaet Pathak borrowed $4.6 million from the company in 2025 to purchase a home, the sources said. Public records cited by CNBC show that an LLC naming Pathak as its sole principal bought a $4.6 million property in Sausalito, California, in October 2025.

Pathak has described the borrowing as short-term, according to reports. In a memo to staff this week, he said he was working to secure money to cover back wages.

Employees were reportedly angered by the loan, especially after an earlier payroll shortfall that was only resolved through a bridge loan from an existing investor. Some insiders told CNBC they fear the company could fold if Pathak cannot raise new funding.

Pathak is seeking to raise hundreds of millions of dollars at a $3 billion valuation, and has said Foundation is close to unveiling a next-generation, weapons-ready humanoid robot. The company’s current robot, the Phantom, is an 80-kilogram machine tested under U.S. military contracts.

But CNBC found that the roughly $24 million in Pentagon contracts often attributed to Foundation came through its late-2024 acquisition of Pensacola-based Boardwalk Robotics, which already held government research contracts, rather than being won directly by Foundation. Boardwalk’s Alex robot became the basis for the Phantom, according to a person familiar with the deal. Another person said the acquisition included robot-performance milestones that have not been met.

Pathak is also Foundation’s sole board member and owns most of its shares, a structure that has raised concerns among prospective investors.

The size of Eric Trump’s investment has not been disclosed. A spokesperson previously told the Financial Times that he has no involvement in the Foundation’s management, operations, strategic decisions or commercial activities, including obtaining government contracts.

Foundation was founded in 2024 and has recruited robotics and AI specialists from companies including Tesla and Amazon-owned Zoox. The Financial Times recently reported that the company has held talks with the Israel Defense Forces about deploying its humanoid robots.