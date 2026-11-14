Influencer Alabama Barker is accusing a group of former friends of stealing more than $130,000 worth of luxury items from her home over two years.

The 20-year-old daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and former model Shanna Moakler revealed on TikTok that her valuables went missing after she invited the group to stay at her new home, which had no security cameras. Alabama only discovered the theft after a mutual friend shared photos of her former friends trying to sell her designer goods online.

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“I took care of them like they were my family… You knew I didn’t have cameras, and you took everything from me,” she said on TikTok.

According to Alabama, the missing items include a $50,000 black Hermès Birkin Bag, a Chrome Hearts stool, diamond earrings and four pairs of Chrome Hearts jeans worth $20,000 a pair. She also alleged the group flaunted the money they made from selling her belongings right in front of her.

Alabama, whose stepmother is Kourtney Kardashian, stated she reported the thefts to the FBI but claims she has “gotten no help.”

Despite the loss, Alabama said she has already replaced the stolen Birkin with a new charcoal-colored purse while working to recover her stolen property.