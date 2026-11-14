Donald Trump Jr. is coming to the defense of Russell Brand, days after the British comedian was sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison for rape and sexual assault.

Speaking on his Rumble show, Triggered, this week, the president’s eldest son suggested that Brand, who became a Christian and embraced conservative politics in recent years, was targeted for his beliefs.

“He finds God, I guess, changes his ways, sees some aspects of conservative life, and talks about them, and now he’s going to spend 10-and-a-half years in prison for rape when no one had a problem with it in the prior 27 years,” Trump Jr., 48, said.

Trump Jr. questioned the case against Brand, claiming he “was convicted, by the way, with no forensic evidence, no DNA, no police report from the time.”

“So, when he was, like, married to Katy Perry and was one of the most famous actors in the world, no one seemed to have a problem,” he said.

He also argued Brand received a harsher sentence than defendants in other high-profile British abuse cases, including members of “Muslim grooming gangs.”

“Now, take a step back and think about what this tells you about a society that seems to decide punishment and sentencing based on who you are instead of what you did,” Trump Jr. said.

His comments followed similar defenses from conservative commentator Megyn Kelly, who called the case a “political witch hunt” on The Megyn Kelly Show, and Elon Musk, who called Brand’s sentence “unjust” on X hours before it was handed down.

Trump Jr. has backed Brand since September 2023, when Channel 4’s Dispatches, The Times and The Sunday Times first published allegations against him.

Brand, 51, was convicted Nov. 5 following a four-week trial at London’s Southwark Crown Court of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women between 2004 and 2009. The rape conviction stemmed from an encounter in 2009. The jury acquitted him of two other rape counts and one count of attempted indecent assault.

At his sentencing on Monday, Judge Joel Bennathan called Brand “a sexual predator” who showed “staggering arrogance” and believed “fame meant you could act how you liked, when you liked, unhindered by the rules by which decent people live.”

Addressing the delay, the judge told Brand, “Your status protected you until 2023,” when the allegations were first reported in the British media.

Brand will serve two-thirds of his sentence in custody before he is eligible for release on license.

He denied all charges throughout the trial, maintaining that his sexual encounters were consensual. As he was led away, Brand mouthed “I love you” to his wife, Laura Brand, who watched from the courtroom.

Since his sentencing, six more women have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Brand, according to CBC News.