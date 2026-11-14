Late media mogul Ted Turner made no mention of his third wife, Oscar-winning actress Jane Fonda, in his final will.

The CNN founder left his estimated $2.5 billion fortune exclusively to his five children.

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Turner’s five children – Laura, Robert, Rhett, Reed and Sara – filed court documents to oversee his estate following his death in May at age 87.

The billionaire, who also founded TBS and Turner Classic Movies, updated his trust over a dozen times, making his final revision in 2025 without naming Fonda.

Fonda, 88, received an estimated $40 million settlement when the couple divorced in 2001 after 10 years of marriage.

Despite being left out of his estate, the Grace and Frankie actress has frequently referred to Turner as her “favorite ex-husband.”

Following his passing, Fonda remembered him as a “gloriously handsome, deeply romantic, swashbuckling pirate” with a “brilliant mind.”