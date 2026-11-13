Kanye West is facing a new lawsuit from performer Chase Taylor, accusing the rapper of locking him and other performers inside a Wyoming high school room for four days to compose music for his 2018 biblical opera Nebuchadnezzar.

West has been the subject of numerous employee lawsuits over the last few years, claiming abuse and poor working conditions.

According to court documents filed Wednesday in North Carolina, Taylor traveled to Cody, Wyoming, believing he was rehearsing for a completed production for its upcoming Hollywood Bowl debut. Instead, he claims he was locked inside Cody High School and forced to finish writing the score under “abusive conditions.”

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The lawsuit alleges West ignored requests to unlock the doors or provide adequate food, water and sleep for more than 150 performers. Taylor states West only entered the room to get personal massages, host local media and fire half of the dancers the day before the show, remarking that there were “too many white people.”

Taylor further alleges West fraudulently claimed Nebuchadnezzar and another opera, Mary, as non-profit religious events while keeping ticket proceeds for himself. He also claims in the lawsuit that West used his musical arrangements in tracks like Travis Scott‘s “Telekinesis” without permission or credit.

Taylor is suing West for false imprisonment, fraud, unfair trade practices and copyright ownership. West has not yet publicly responded to the filing.