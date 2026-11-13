Washington Commanders backup quarterback Sam Hartman has been named the next lead on The Bachelor, ABC announced on Good Morning America.

The 27-year-old NFL player is set to lead the dating show’s 30th season, premiering March 21, 2027, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.

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“I’m excited but also very nervous,” Hartman said during his Friday appearance on Good Morning America. “I have a tough time holding a conversation with one girl. Thirty is going to be tough.”

Hartman, who joined the Commanders as an undrafted free agent in 2024 after the team selected Jayden Daniels No. 2 overall, admitted he was initially hesitant about seeking love on national TV. He was eventually persuaded after talking with show host Jesse Palmer, a former NFL player who starred on Season 5 of The Bachelor in 2004.

A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, Hartman played five seasons at Wake Forest University before transferring to the University of Notre Dame in 2023, ending his college career with an ACC record of 134 touchdown passes.

Hartman makes history as the first active athlete in show history to lead the show while remaining on the NFL team.