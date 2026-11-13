Amanda Seyfried is finally opening up about her surprise appearance in You Can See Everything, the buzzy A24 documentary about disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, including her heated dinner showdown with Holmes’ partner, Billy Evans.

Seyfried, who won a Critics’ Choice Award for playing Holmes in Hulu’s The Dropout, along with a Golden Globe and an Emmy, spoke to Rolling Stone alongside the film’s directors, Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, in her first detailed interview about the project.

“There was no reason for him to get that aggressive,” Seyfried said of Evans. “If my jaw wasn’t obviously on the floor, you could tell, like, it had come unhinged.”

The documentary follows Fielder and Oppenheim as they embed themselves in Holmes’ life and home as she prepares to serve her prison sentence for defrauding Theranos investors. After Holmes went to prison, the filmmakers admitted they weren’t sure where to take the film next.

Many people they approached didn’t want to appear on camera, so Fielder’s frequent collaborator Emma Stone connected them with Seyfried. At first, the actress only agreed to watch the footage they had already shot.

“I just felt like I was totally game because I was interested in what you were doing, and already had this strange level of trust in you guys,” Seyfried said.

Watching that footage left her with strong negative feelings about Evans, and she said she became a “weird Billy detective” determined to meet him and get answers herself.

When Oppenheim asked whether her opinion changed after meeting him in person, Seyfried replied, “Nothing changed.”

The tension came to a head when Seyfried and Fielder visited Evans’ Texas home while Holmes was behind bars. Over dinner, Seyfried and Evans clashed over her decision to portray Holmes in The Dropout.

Seyfried said she went in wanting to give Evans a fair shot. “I was thinking about how I wanted to protect myself,” she said. “But I also wanted to give the guy a chance to be as he is.”

Midway through the evening, Holmes unexpectedly called from prison, sparking a real-time conversation between the actress and the woman she famously portrayed.

“Everything I’m feeling you can see [on camera],” Seyfried said. “We didn’t know she was gonna call right then.”

She added that some viewers have questioned whether it was really Holmes on the line. “It’s a documentary. Who else would it be?” she said.

Seyfried, who also appears in the film recreating scenes that happened off camera, said she had no approval over the footage and that no scripts were shared in advance.

“There was always this vibration of risk and that sensation of: Am I going to destroy my career in some way?” she admitted. “Everything was scary, but I still had that drive that was more in the front seat.”

Still, she has no regrets. “I’m having the time of my life,” Seyfried said.

You Can See Everything is now playing in theaters.