Nelly recently revealed that Taylor Swift gave him $50,000, along with some extra perks, for a three-minute appearance on her Speak Now World Tour in 2011.

The rapper told his story on an episode of The Breakfast Club podcast with his wife Ashanti, saying that the pop star called him “out of the blue” to ask for a favor.

The 52-year-old explained that Swift and her friends created some choreography for his 2002 hit “Hot in Herre,” and she wanted him to surprise the crowd with an appearance at her show in Houston. However, she could only offer him a flat fee of $50,000 due to budget restrictions.

Nelly remembered him jokingly asking her, “Can you put that in a McDonald’s bag?” The singer-songwriter fulfilled his humorous request and delivered the cash just the way he wanted.

“I’ve known her for a long time. Her pops, her management,” the rapper said on the podcast. “I’m gonna tell you what really threw me, right? She called me one night, just out of the blue, and said, ‘Yo, Nelly, listen, me and my friends, we made a routine to ‘Hot in Herre’ last night, and I wanna ask you a really big favor.'”

“Now, I’m in St. Louis, and she’s in Houston,” he continued. “She said, ‘I got two shows in Houston tomorrow and the next day. Can you come down to Houston and just perform it? I don’t wanna disrespect you. I don’t really have a budget like that.’ Now, listen to her. She says she doesn’t really have a budget. But she said, ‘What I will do is send my plane. I’ll get your room and all of that. And we only have like $50,000.’ I said, ‘Can you put that in a McDonald’s bag?’ I said, ‘But I would’ve done it for free.'”

Nelly accidentally mixed up some concert details during the episode, as he and Swift actually performed ‘Just a Dream’ together in Houston.

He and Ashanti attended the pop star’s wedding at Madison Square Garden in July.