Dominic West has received a six-month driving ban after he was caught speeding.

In September, the actor was caught going 36 mph in his Volvo XC90 in a 30 mph zone in Reigate, England, after repeat offenses.

The 57-year-old did not attend court proceedings at Guildford Magistrates’ Court, and he offered no mitigation. However, paperwork sent by Surrey Police to his home in Wiltshire indicated a guilty plea.

In addition to the ban, Guildford magistrates also ordered West to pay a £326 ($361.52) fine and court costs.

The actor lives in a £1 million ($1,108,955.00) house in the Cotswolds region with his wife, landscape designer Catherine FitzGerald. The two have four children together.

West is known for portraying a younger King Charles in the Netflix series The Crown, and he currently plays an unfaithful tech mogul in the legal drama anthology series War.