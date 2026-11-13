Vivienne Jolie, the 18-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has revealed that she was hospitalized for an eating disorder earlier this year, sharing her story through a personal art exhibition in Los Angeles.

Vivienne, who dropped her father’s last name and was credited as “Vivienne Jolie” in the Playbill for the Broadway musical The Outsiders, opened up in a statement displayed at the show, according to Page Six.

“Like many, I have struggled with mental health. I have also struggled with an eating disorder,” she wrote. “At the beginning of this year, I was hospitalized for my ED. I was angry, sick, and very alone.”

Titled The Tulip Field: A Gallery on Patience of Patients, the exhibition ran from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8 at Forager Crafts in Los Angeles. “The Tulip Field” is the name Vivienne and her friends used for the hospital where she was treated.

The show features hand-drawn illustrations, many centered on tulips, paired with excerpts from the diary she kept during her stay.

In her statement, Vivienne credited her fellow patients and the hospital staff with helping her through the experience.

“Eventually, however, the kindness and warmth of the kids and staff at the hospital broke down the walls I had built so high,” she wrote. “I have never laughed or cried harder, never been more honest or more myself.”

“The other kids there taught me how to be strong when you are at your weakest,” she added. “It was the worst and best time of my life, and I am better for it.”

She explained that because no photos were taken during her time there, her artwork helps preserve those memories.

While Vivienne did not disclose the exact dates of her treatment, two diary entries from April offer a glimpse into that period.

“I want a hug so badly that my body just feels so tight,” she wrote in an April 4 entry.

On April 22, she reflected on her recovery: “I have to allow myself to fall apart so I can get better.

Vivienne, who goes by V Marcheline professionally, has increasingly stepped into creative work. She previously served as an assistant to her mother on The Outsiders, which Jolie produced on Broadway.

She is one of six children Jolie shares with Pitt, along with Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and her twin brother, Knox. Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016, and several of their children have since publicly dropped Pitt’s surname.