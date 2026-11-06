Sombr Chips Tooth For Fourth Time During Concert: ‘I’m A Really Tough Rock Star’

Singer Sombrchipped his tooth for the fourth time during a Milwaukee concert, stopping the show to check the damage before joking about his latest injury.

The 21-year-old singer, whose real name is Shane Boose, was 11 songs in at his Nov. 3 concert at Fiserv Forum when he borrowed a fan’s phone to inspect his tooth.

Sombr said he chipped his tooth after banging it against his water bottle while drinking. “Make some noise for me,” he joked. “I’m a really rough rock star.”

The chipped tooth also marked the return of “Thombr,” his nickname for his temporary lips. He continued performing and showed off the damage throughout the rest of the concert.

It wasn’t Sombr’s first onstage dental mishap. He also chipped a tooth during a November 2025 show in Brooklyn, telling the audience, “That’s how much I love you New York.”

An earlier injury happened when Sombr jumped from a ledge during a Los Angeles show and damaged his tooth with a metal microphone. After getting it fixed, he chipped it again at another show.