Ryan Seacrest Shows Off Food In His Freezer After Recent Alarming Shirtless Photo

Ryan Seacrest recently gave a little glimpse into his diet in an image posted to his Instagram account.

Not long after showing off his slimmed-down physique in a shirtless picture, the Wheel of Fortune host shared the contents of his freezer.

All shelves except the top one were stocked with pints of ice cream and cuts of fish and chicken. The top one had a box of popsicles and a box of steamed jasmine rice.

Seacrest’s ice cream picks came from Jeni’s, Cosmic Bliss and Cado, an ice cream line made from avocados, while his popsicles were Jonny Pops.

“My preferred food groups are protein and ice cream,” the 51-year-old wrote in the caption.

Sisanie Villaclara, Seacrest’s co-host on his SiriusXM radio show, joked that he had “such a dude freezer” after he shared the image on air.

She and fellow co-host Tanya Rad noticed that Seacrest had “a lot” of ice cream, with Villaclara counting up to 13 pints in the freezer.

Earlier this month, the TV personality flaunted his toned chest while on the beach. “This is what a day off looks like from start to finish. Go dawgs @georgiafootball,” he wrote in the caption of the Instagram post from Oct. 3.

Seacrest also sparked health concerns in January after appearing gaunt in an episode of Wheel of Fortune.

In a clip of the host congratulating co-star Vanna White on her surprise wedding to real estate developer John Donaldson, people expressed their concern for his seemingly low weight on social media.

He also garnered more discussion when he attended the Taste for a Cure fundraiser in Los Angeles in May, with people commenting on the odd look of his face.

Seacrest is set to host the 25th season of American Idol in 2027, with Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan returning as judges.