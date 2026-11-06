VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Jane Lynch On Working With Reba McEntire & Melissa Peterman On ‘Happy’s Place’

Comedy veteran Jane Lynch discussed working with Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman on the NBC sitcom Happy’s Place in her new uInterview. “I’ve known [Melissa] for a long time, we came up around the same time and, we’d never worked together before, but as soon as they asked me to do this, I’m like, ‘Oh, I get to work with Melissa!’ Lynch told uInterview founder Erik Meers. “It’s as gorgeous as I thought it would be. She’s really a very kind, wonderful person and such a pro, so funny. Nobody knows how to do a sitcom like she does. She just eats it up. She really understands it. She understands creating the joke and setting other people up. She has given me punch lines. She’ll say, ‘Try this!’ And then the writers are like, ‘Do it, do it!’ She and Reba are both very much the reason the show is such a wonderful, wonderful experience.” Happy’s Place airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.