Russell Brand Found Guilty Of Rape & Assault, Expected To Get ‘Significant’ Prison Sentence

Russell Brand was found guilty of rape and three sexual assault charges following a trial involving allegations from six women dating back more than 20 years.

The 51-year-old actor and comedian was convicted after jurors deliberated for more than eight hours over two days at Southwark Crown Court in London. He was acquitted of two other rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.

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Brand, who denied all the charges and maintained he never engaged in non-consensual sex, was taken into custody after the verdict. Judge Joel Bennathan denied him bail and said he faces a “significant” prison term when he is sentenced on Monday.

“You’ve been convicted of a number of offenses, including rape. The consequence of that is inevitably a significant custodial term,” Bennathan told him.

Brand’s convictions stem from four incidents between 2004 and 2009, including the rape of a woman at Brand’s London home and three separate sexual assaults. Two of the women worked in television and radio.

The six women who testified are entitled to lifelong anonymity under British law. They came forward after a 2023 investigation into allegations against Brand, though none were featured in it.

Metropolitan Police Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy said Brand “used his influence, status and fame to exploit and sexually offend against women,” adding that “no one is above the law, no matter how famous or powerful they may be.”

Authorities said Brand also remains under investigation over two additional rape allegations.