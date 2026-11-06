Rosie O’Donnell Considers U.S. Return After Democratic Midterm Wins: ‘The Trump Regime Is Over!’

Rosie O’Donnell is considering returning to the U.S. following Democrats’ midterm victories, despite previously saying she would remain in Ireland while President Donald Trump was in power.

The former talk show host told The Washington Post she was asleep in Dublin when the midterm results came in, waking around 3 a.m. to her phone going off. She began to cry after seeing the results.

With Democrats winning the House and Senate, O’Donnell said she is considering moving back to New York.

“Dublin is beautiful – we love it here, but my family’s not here,” she told the Post. “And I miss my grown kids. I miss my grandson that was born six months ago. And I feel like I’ve missed half of his life already and don’t want to miss any more.”

O’Donnell also took to TikTok to celebrate the results, declaring, “It’s a beautiful morning in the world. The Trump regime is over. Thank you, America.”

The 64-year-old moved to Ireland after Trump returned to the White House, saying she did not think she could endure a second term. Her paternal grandparents were from Ireland, giving her a path to citizenship.

O’Donnell’s feud with Trump dates back nearly two decades. In 2025, he threatened to revoke her U.S. citizenship, though experts said presidents lack that power.