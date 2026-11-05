Billionaire David Geffen, 83, Back Together With Ex-Husband Donovan Michaels, 33, Months After Bitter Divorce

Billionaire entertainment mogul David Geffen has rekindled his romance with his ex-husband, former model Donovan Michaels, just seven months after their contentious divorce was finalized.

Geffen, 83, and Michaels, 33, whose legal name is David Armstrong, looked “very much back together” during an October outing aboard Geffen’s 454-foot superyacht, Rising Sun, sources told Page Six.

“The heart wants what the heart wants,” an insider told the outlet.

Neither Geffen nor Michaels has publicly commented on the reported reconciliation.

The October sighting is not the first time the former couple has been seen together since their split. In June, just two months after settling their divorce, Michaels was photographed aboard Rising Sun with Geffen in Mallorca, Spain, during the billionaire’s annual Mediterranean getaway.

In those photos, the pair appeared relaxed as they sat across from each other chatting on deck. They were also pictured sitting with Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi.

At the time, a friend of Geffen’s insisted to The Hollywood Reporter that the two were “definitely not getting back together.”

Geffen and Michaels met in 2016 and married in 2023. Geffen filed for divorce in May 2025, citing irreconcilable differences after less than two years of marriage. The couple had no prenuptial agreement.

The split quickly turned into a public fight over money. Michaels sued Geffen for breach of contract, claiming the billionaire had promised him lifelong financial support and shared ownership of assets. He also made a series of explosive allegations about Geffen’s conduct during their relationship.

Geffen denied all of the claims. His lawyers called the lawsuit “a work of fiction” designed to embarrass him and extract a payout. In a court filing, Geffen’s team said he had treated Michaels “with nothing but kindness, respect, and generosity,” and accused Michaels of running up hundreds of thousands of dollars on Geffen’s accounts for clothing, cosmetic procedures and more.

Michaels later dropped the lawsuit. The two reached a settlement, and the divorce was finalized in April. The terms were not disclosed, though estimates of the payout have ranged from $15 million to $30 million.

Geffen is one of the most powerful figures in entertainment history. He founded Asylum Records and Geffen Records, and co-founded DreamWorks SKG with Steven Spielberg and Jeffrey Katzenberg in 1994.

He is also among the world’s wealthiest people, with a multibillion-dollar fortune, and is known for his philanthropy, including major gifts to UCLA and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. LACMA’s new David Geffen Galleries, named for his donation, opened in April after years of construction.