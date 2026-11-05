‘God Of War Laufey’ Delayed Three Months to May 20, 2027

Fans eager to play as Faye in God of War Laufey will have to wait a little longer. Santa Monica Studio announced Wednesday that it has delayed the PlayStation 5 exclusive by about three months.

The game, originally set to launch Feb. 16, 2027, will now arrive on May 20, 2027. The studio said it needs the extra time to add “finishing touches” and push the game “to its fullest potential.”

Santa Monica Studio, the PlayStation first-party developer behind the God of War series, shared the news in a statement on X.

“Since the reveal of God of War Laufey in June, we’ve been deeply grateful to see so much excitement for Faye’s journey through the Everywhen,” the studio wrote.

The studio said it does not take its trusted place among fans for granted and wants to create “an extraordinary experience worthy of the passion and dedication of our fans.”

“On behalf of everyone on the team, we appreciate your patience, and we’ll be back to share more updates soon,” the statement concluded.

Sony did not give a more specific reason for the delay. The announcement surprised many fans, who expected the game to be one of PlayStation’s biggest releases in early 2027.

Sony revealed God of War Laufey in June during a PlayStation State of Play presentation. The game marks a major shift for the series, putting players in control of Faye instead of longtime hero Kratos.

Faye, also known as Laufey, is Kratos’ late wife and the mother of his son, Atreus. Her death sets the story of 2018’s God of War in motion, as Kratos and Atreus set out to scatter her ashes from the highest peak in the realms.

In Laufey, Faye finds herself in a mysterious afterlife realm called the Everywhen following her death. There, she battles monsters and creatures drawn from multiple mythologies, joined by a talking gelatinous cube and a talking sword sash.

Gameplay shown so far suggests Santa Monica Studio is leaning into faster, more flexible combat built around Faye’s magical abilities, including powers to freeze rivers, uproot trees and reshape the terrain mid-fight. The studio has also confirmed the game will be released on disc.

Pre-orders opened in September, when Santa Monica Studio revealed Faye’s Serpent’s Bow.

The delay comes as the franchise continues to expand beyond video games. Amazon’s live-action God of War TV series has recast Kratos, with Dave Bautista now set to play the Spartan warrior after Ryan Hurst, who voiced Thor in 2022’s God of War Ragnarök, was previously attached to the role.

God of War Laufey follows God of War Ragnarök, which concluded the Norse saga that began in 2018 and went on to sell millions of copies on PlayStation and PC.

God of War Laufey will launch exclusively on PS5 on May 20, 2027.