Google is rolling out its Gemini app directly onto Apple CarPlay, introducing Gemini Live voice conversations to vehicle dashboards. This global deployment supports all currently available Gemini Live languages, expanding access to conversational artificial intelligence for drivers on the road.

By tapping the Gemini icon on the CarPlay home screen or side rail, users can initiate a new conversation or pick up where a previous chat left off. A key capability of Gemini Live is its fluid interaction model, which allows drivers to interrupt the assistant mid-sentence to add details, change topics, or pause the exchange. All active conversations are automatically saved to the Gemini app on the user’s iPhone for later review.

Integration with connected Google Workspace services—such as Gmail and Google Calendar—enables the assistant to perform practical in-car tasks. Drivers can request schedule reviews, listen to summaries of unread emails and long threads, and receive assistance drafting replies. Additionally, the assistant can help users rehearse presentations, explore complex topics, or discover convenient stops along a travel route.

Personalization options, including the Daily Brief feature, allow the assistant to synthesize personal data into a custom briefing, though this requires manual activation in settings. Google notes that certain personalization features are restricted for users under eighteen years of age, as well as in specific regions such as the European Economic Area and Nigeria.

This standalone application builds upon Gemini’s previous integration with Google Maps navigation on CarPlay, which was limited to navigation-related inquiries. The new dedicated app brings the full Gemini Live experience to the car dashboard. To begin using the feature, iPhone users must update the Google Gemini app, grant microphone permissions, and initialize Gemini Live on their mobile device prior to connecting to the vehicle.

Originally published on Ubergizmo.com.