Disney Plus has released a major update for its virtual reality application on Meta Quest headsets, introducing more than 60 3D movies and immersive viewing environments. This update aims to enhance the streaming experience for users utilizing compatible virtual reality hardware.

According to the official announcement, the new 3D content and themed environments are compatible with the Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S. Subscribers can access these features by updating the Disney Plus application directly through the Meta Horizon Store.

In addition to stereoscopic 3D playback, the updated app introduces support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on supported devices, significantly improving color rendering and overall audio-visual quality. However, regional availability for these advanced rendering technologies may vary depending on local subscription tier structures.

The update includes several interactive environments inspired by major franchises, such as Star Wars, Monsters, Inc., and the Avengers Tower. These virtual settings provide thematic backdrops for viewing blockbuster titles. Furthermore, Disney and Meta have announced plans to incorporate IMAX Enhanced format support with an expanded field of view in future updates for selected recent releases, including Lightyear and Tron: Ares.

Concurrently, Meta confirmed the discontinuation of software support for older hardware models, specifically the Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro headsets, shifting its focus entirely toward newer generation devices.

Originally published on Ubergizmo.com.