A massive global Microsoft outage has entered its second day, severely disrupting essential services, government operations, and businesses across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The technical failure, which began around 6:00 PM GMT on Thursday, has knocked out core productivity platforms including Outlook, Teams, and Copilot, leaving millions of users struggling with prolonged communication blackouts and operational delays.

Microsoft stated that the issue stems from server setting errors affecting Microsoft 365 infrastructure, emphasizing that there is no evidence of a cyberattack. While the company reported positive signs of server stability and incremental recovery in North America and Europe after deploying a software patch, full restoration has been slower than anticipated.

The widespread impact has hit critical public and private sectors globally. In the United Kingdom, healthcare workers faced major hurdles, with the NHS reverting to paper records and manual workflows. Schools, universities, police forces, and exam regulators also reported major digital roadblocks, while the Bank of England and international transport networks experienced email and booking delays. In Japan and Australia, government agencies and major corporations warned of substantial economic and administrative disruptions.

Security experts have urged IT teams to exercise extreme caution with delayed emails, as cybercriminals often exploit technical outages for phishing campaigns. Furthermore, organizations have been advised to audit emergency workarounds and review single-supplier dependencies to mitigate future risks. As recovery efforts progress, businesses and consumers continue to rely on manual processes and alternative communication channels while waiting for full service restoration.

Originally published on Ubergizmo.com.