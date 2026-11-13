Steam is offering a free weekend trial for four major titles on PC, allowing users to experience the full versions without any cost or subscription until November 16th. Alongside these limited-time accesses, the platform has rolled out special discounts for players who want to permanently add the games to their library.

The selected lineup features IL-2 Sturmovik: Battle of Stalingrad, a flight simulation featuring realistic World War II aerial combat; Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core, a cooperative roguelite spin-off; Company of Heroes 3, a tactical strategy game set across diverse campaigns; and Cities: Skylines II, a deep city-building simulator.

Cities: Skylines II

A comprehensive metropolis construction simulator where users manage infrastructure, economic fluctuations, and realistic urban growth cycles. Minimum requirements include an Intel Core i7-6700K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, 8 GB of RAM, and 60 GB of available storage.

How to Play Them?

To participate, users simply need to log into their Steam account, navigate to the game page, and click “Play” to begin downloading.

Originally published on Ubergizmo.com.