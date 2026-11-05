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iPhone Duo Apps Optimized By Google, Microsoft, And More
By Paulo Montenegro,4 days ago
The iPhone Duo launch initially faced application adaptation hurdles, but developers have recently rolled out updates to resolve display formatting challenges for the foldable screen.
Google Maps now features a fully optimized interface for the dual screens of the iPhone Duo in version 26.44.4. Similarly, Microsoft adapted Word, Excel, PowerPoint (versions 2.115.2), and OneNote (version 16.115.2). These applications incorporate a new vertical right editing bar, avoid overlapping iOS controls, and utilize the entire display space.
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Another notable update includes the Play app version 3.0 by developer Marcos Tanaka, bringing customized foldable controls, a redesigned layout, widgets, and an AI assistant.
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Additionally, video-call app Zoom reached version 7.2.5 with a layout optimized for split-screen display use. Applications receiving these enhancements now display an “Optimized for iPhone Duo” badge on the App Store.
The Apple iPhone Duo features an internal 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits of brightness. Externally, it houses a 5.4-inch screen with identical peak brightness. Powered by the Apple A20 Pro processor, the device offers up to 2 TB of internal storage, dual 48 MP rear cameras, and an under-display front lens. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 6.0. Running iOS 27.1, the foldable smartphone supports Apple Pencil (the USB-C version) integration and houses a robust battery system.
Originally published on Ubergizmo.com.