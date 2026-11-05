Waymo To End Uber Partnership And Launch Standalone App In 2028

Waymo has officially confirmed that its exclusive partnership with Uber in Austin and Atlanta will conclude in January 2028. The announcement was made by Waymo Co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana during a recent report published by Bloomberg News. Following this transition, the autonomous vehicle company will begin offering rides directly through its own dedicated smartphone application, mirroring the operational structure already established in several other municipal markets.

This strategic pivot follows reports from the Financial Times earlier in the year indicating that Waymo was actively reevaluating its collaboration with Uber, which was originally scheduled to run through May 2028—just five months past the newly announced timeline. Mawakana explained that the initial alliance with Uber was chosen to leverage the platform’s massive operational scale. However, she noted that the overall user experience had become inconsistent, describing it as a “lottery” since passengers could not reliably predict whether their ride would be serviced by an autonomous vehicle or a human driver.

Consequently, Waymo leadership emphasized the commercial necessity of building a direct, unmediated relationship with consumers. Conversely, Uber clarified to Bloomberg that the decision to omit a dedicated filter allowing users to specifically request an autonomous vehicle within the Uber app originated entirely from Waymo.

Despite the termination of contractual exclusivity in 2028, Uber confirmed to TechCrunch that it intends to continue hosting Waymo’s autonomous fleet on its platform for as long as a mutual agreement persists between the two companies. Uber also reiterated its ongoing commitment to maintaining broad strategic partnerships with multiple other players in the autonomous driving sector.

As the autonomous transportation industry matures, companies like Waymo are shifting their focus toward brand autonomy and direct consumer engagement. By establishing standalone platforms, they aim to ensure a standardized, predictable service experience while strengthening long-term customer loyalty in key metropolitan regions across the United States.

Originally published on Ubergizmo.com.