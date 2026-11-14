Tysons has a steady flow of healthcare roles right now, especially in eye care and dental support. Good mix of part-time and near full-time, all in-person and patient-facing.

Employer: DCEC

DCEC Location: Tysons Corner, VA (in person)

Tysons Corner, VA (in person) Type: Part-time to start, possible full-time later

Part-time to start, possible full-time later Pay: $15.00 – $22.00 per hour

Support an ophthalmology practice by taking patient histories, doing vision tests, eye pressure checks, imaging, and helping the doctor in the exam room. Great if you have clinical experience and can speak conversational Korean, but they’re mainly looking for someone patient, friendly, and organized.

Employer: DCEC

DCEC Location: Tysons Corner, VA (in person)

Tysons Corner, VA (in person) Type: Independent contractor , part-time (1–2 days/week to start)

, Pay: $575.00 – $750.00 per day

Provide medical optometry and primary eye care alongside a cornea, cataract, and refractive surgeon. New grads are welcome, and Korean language skills are a plus, not a must—solid option if you want flexible days and strong day rates.

Employer: WESTWOOD DENTAL

Location: Tysons, VA (in person)

Tysons, VA (in person) Type: Likely full-time (expected 32–40 hours/week )

Likely full-time (expected ) Pay: $25.00 – $30.00 per hour

Chairside role where you’ll assist with general and specialty dentistry, take X-rays, handle sterilization and infection control, and help with front-desk tasks. Good fit if you know dental terminology, EMR systems like Eaglesoft or Dentrix, and want steady hours in one office.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local clinics often grow and keep good people.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.