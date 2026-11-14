Tysons’ tech scene is busy right now—startups, consultancies, and education tech are all hiring. If you’re in IT or software and can commute to Tysons Corner, there are some strong options here.

Employer: House Buyers of America, Inc.

House Buyers of America, Inc. Location: Tysons Corner, VA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on a core Salesforce platform that powers a fast-moving home-buying business. Great fit if you’re strong in Apex, Visualforce, integrations, and want to own design and performance of key systems.

Employer: House Buyers of America, Inc.

House Buyers of America, Inc. Location: Tysons Corner, VA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead system integrations, APIs, and cloud services that keep operations running smoothly. Ideal if you enjoy Python/Java/C#, solving complex performance issues, and shaping architecture across teams.

Employer: Jobot (for a growing DC-area startup)

(for a growing DC-area startup) Location: Tysons Corner / Vienna, VA (5 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $225,000 – $265,000 per year + equity + benefits

Hands-on Software Engineering Manager role at a Series B–stage startup. You’ll lead and still code, with exposure to Rust, C++, React, TypeScript, storage systems, fuzz testing, and more.

Employer: Pansophic Learning

Location: Tysons Corner, VA (4 days per week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own backend systems for K–12 learning platforms using Node.js, Express, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and AWS. Good for senior engineers who like distributed systems, APIs, mentoring, and improving CI/CD.

Employer: Iron Clave

Location: Tysons Corner, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,000 – $150,000 per year

Quant-heavy role supporting risk management, regulatory models, and analytics across financial sectors. Best for PhD or advanced Master’s-level candidates with strong Python/C++/R/SQL and an interest in AI/ML for risk.

Employer: Red Hat

Location: Tysons Corner, VA (travel to client sites)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,750 – $117,660 per year

Entry-level consulting role with a 10‑month FASTER training program in cloud, automation, and AI on Red Hat tech. Great launchpad if you have IT or CS basics, Secret clearance, and want customer-facing work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more flexibility than the summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.