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📣 Tysons, VA Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles Up to $180K
Tysons is buzzing with sales and marketing openings right now, from entry level to senior leadership. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look this week.
Sr. Capture Manager (Fed Civ)
- Employer: Nuvitek
- Location: Tysons Corner, VA (in-office/DMV federal focus)
- Salary: $150,000 – $180,000/year
- Type: Full-time
- Category fit: Senior business development / capture for Federal Civilian IT services
Lead end-to-end capture for high-impact federal and state pursuits, working closely with the CTO and solution teams. Strong fit if you have 5+ years of federal capture wins, know FAR and vehicles like GSA MAS, OASIS+, and want a role with clear ownership and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401K, PTO, parental leave).
Entry Level Account Manager
- Employer: Saros Inc
- Location: Tysons Corner, VA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
- Category fit: Client-facing account management / early-career sales
Great for someone starting out in account management who likes talking with customers and solving problems. You’ll build and maintain client relationships, visit customers, and manage reporting on account health; some travel is required.
Field Marketing Specialist
- Employer: Strategy (Nasdaq: MSTR)
- Location: Tysons Corner, VA (Mon–Thu in-office, Fri WFH)
- Salary: $65,000 – $75,000/year base
- Type: Full-time
- Category fit: Events, field marketing, and B2B marketing
Hands-on role helping run global tradeshows and events for a major analytics and AI software company. You’ll manage logistics, vendors, budgets, and post-event follow-up, with exposure to branding, social, and demand gen; expect up to 70% travel and a fast-paced, detail-heavy environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; good Tysons roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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