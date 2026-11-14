Tysons is buzzing with sales and marketing openings right now, from entry level to senior leadership. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look this week.

Employer: Nuvitek

Nuvitek Location: Tysons Corner, VA (in-office/DMV federal focus)

(in-office/DMV federal focus) Salary: $150,000 – $180,000/year

Type: Full-time

Category fit: Senior business development / capture for Federal Civilian IT services

Lead end-to-end capture for high-impact federal and state pursuits, working closely with the CTO and solution teams. Strong fit if you have 5+ years of federal capture wins, know FAR and vehicles like GSA MAS, OASIS+, and want a role with clear ownership and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401K, PTO, parental leave).

Employer: Saros Inc

Location: Tysons Corner, VA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Category fit: Client-facing account management / early-career sales

Great for someone starting out in account management who likes talking with customers and solving problems. You’ll build and maintain client relationships, visit customers, and manage reporting on account health; some travel is required.

Employer: Strategy (Nasdaq: MSTR)

Location: Tysons Corner, VA (Mon–Thu in-office, Fri WFH)

(Mon–Thu in-office, Fri WFH) Salary: $65,000 – $75,000/year base

base Type: Full-time

Category fit: Events, field marketing, and B2B marketing

Hands-on role helping run global tradeshows and events for a major analytics and AI software company. You’ll manage logistics, vendors, budgets, and post-event follow-up, with exposure to branding, social, and demand gen; expect up to 70% travel and a fast-paced, detail-heavy environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; good Tysons roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.