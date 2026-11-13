Tysons is hot right now for senior leaders, especially if you blend tech, data, or operations with strong business skills. Here are several high‑impact roles where you’ll own strategy, delivery, and real results.

Employer: FINRA

FINRA Location: Tysons Corner, VA (hybrid, in‑person days required)

(hybrid, in‑person days required) Type: Full-time

Salary (VA range): $131,200 – $238,300 base, plus potential discretionary bonus

Own the vision, roadmap, and launches for multiple market surveillance data products that protect investors and market integrity. This role is highly autonomous, works closely with senior leadership, and leads everything from user research and backlog prioritization to major product launches and post‑launch optimization. Requires 7+ years in product/project/program management or similar, strong data skills, and experience in large, cross‑functional organizations.

Employer: Raft

Location: Tysons, VA (100% on‑site)

(100% on‑site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $150,000

Senior, high‑visibility role at a fast‑moving defense tech company, reporting directly to the VP of Delivery and Product. You’ll span program execution, contracts, business development, and operations, working with DoD customers and engineering teams while learning the full operating model of the business. U.S. citizenship and ability to obtain a TS/SCI clearance are required; ideal for someone with a STEM degree and 3–6 years in systems engineering, technical program management, or similar.

Employer: Not listed (Automotive Collision Center)

Not listed (Automotive Collision Center) Location: Tysons Corner, VA

Type: Full-time, on‑site

Salary: $140,000 – $150,000 per year

Run the entire collision center operation end‑to‑end: estimating, insurance relationships, production, parts, cycle times, profitability, and team leadership. This is a hands‑on GM role for someone who already knows collision repair, understands the numbers, and can drive performance and profit, not just hold a title.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more flexibility than the headline suggests.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.