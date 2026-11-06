🍽️ Tysons Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings

Tysons is busy right now with hotel and restaurant hiring, especially around luxury senior living and boutique hotels. If you like fast-paced service and steady schedules, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: B. F. Saul Company Hospitality Group

B. F. Saul Company Hospitality Group Location: Tysons Corner, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $70,000/year

Lead the kitchen at Wren, an izakaya-inspired restaurant at The Watermark Hotel, working closely with Executive Chef Yo Matsuzaki. You’ll oversee food quality, menu development, cost control, and a team of cooks, with strong benefits including health insurance, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and hotel room discounts.

Employer: B. F. Saul Company Hospitality Group

B. F. Saul Company Hospitality Group Location: Tysons Corner, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21 – $24/hour

Morning kitchen role at The Watermark Hotel, prepping and cooking to hotel standards for restaurant, room service, and events. Good fit if you have 1+ year of cook experience and want steady hours, benefits, and growth in a hotel environment.

Employer: Mather

Location: Tysons Corner, VA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $66,000 – $76,500/year

Help run multiple restaurants inside The Mather, a new luxury senior living community. You’ll support hiring, training, reservations, and daily service, with a focus on wellness-focused dining and resident experience, plus PTO, 401(k) with match, and strong health benefits.

Employer: Mather

Location: Tysons Corner, VA

Type: Part-time

Salary: $23.50 – $25/hour (hourly, not tip-dependent)

Serve in multiple on-site restaurants at The Mather, offering scratch-made menus and a steady hourly rate instead of relying on tips. Great if you enjoy building relationships with regulars and want part-time hours with access to PTO, 401(k), and wellness perks.

Employer: Mather

Location: Tysons Corner, VA

Type: Part-time (about 15 hours/week)

Salary: Not listed

Be the first friendly face guests see at The Mather’s restaurants—greeting, seating, and managing reservations. Ideal if you’re organized, tech-comfortable, and want mostly afternoon/evening shifts with weekends.

Employer: Mather

Location: Tysons Corner, VA

Type: Full-time and part-time opportunities

Full-time and part-time opportunities Salary: Not listed (competitive hourly pay)

From-scratch cooking across several restaurant venues inside The Mather, with changing menus and a focus on quality and presentation. Good for cooks who like variety, teamwork, and benefits like PTO, 401(k), and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Mather

Location: Tysons Corner, VA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive hourly pay)

Another posting for part-time servers at The Mather, with flexible schedules and focus on warm, attentive service. Good option if you want a stable, hospitality-focused role with benefits-eligible hours.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and get an application in while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.