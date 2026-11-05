🚚 Tysons, VA Supply Chain & Contracts Roles with Multiple Openings

Tysons is busy right now with supply chain and government contracting work, especially around tech and federal clients. If you like data, planning, or contracts, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: LMI

LMI Location: Tysons, VA (US-VA-Tysons)

(US-VA-Tysons) Type: Contract

Salary: Approx. $130,000 – $175,000 (range from employer, may change)

Support a portfolio of U.S. government contracts from proposal through closeout at a digital solutions firm focused on federal agencies. This role is ideal if you know FAR/DFARS, have 10+ years of contracting experience, and want to work closely with capture, finance, and program teams on complex deals.

Employer: Alarm.com

Location: Tysons Corner, VA

Type: Full-time (future roles, talent pool)

Salary: Not listed

Don’t see your perfect supply chain role yet? Drop your resume into Alarm.com’s Supply Chain Talent Network so recruiters can match you when new roles open. Good if you’re flexible on title and timing but know you want to be in tech + supply chain at a company that works in-office 4 days a week.

Employer: Alarm.com

Location: Tysons Corner, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Own the end-to-end supply chain for a hardware category—forecasting, buying, supplier management, and product transitions. Great fit if you have 2+ years in supply chain or logistics, strong Excel, and like working cross-functionally with Sales, Marketing, Engineering, and Customer Service.

Employer: Alarm.com

Location: Tysons Corner, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Help the global supply chain team track and improve performance through data, dashboards, and KPIs. This is a good move if you have 1–2 years of data analysis experience, are strong in Excel/Power BI, and want to turn numbers into real process improvements.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on teams, tools, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.