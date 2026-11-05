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Tysons
📣 Tysons, VA Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
6 days ago
Tysons is buzzing with sales and BD roles, especially for folks who know federal, tech, or construction. If you like closing deals and building long-term accounts, these are worth a look.
Account Executive, Architectural Solutions
- Employer: Officeworks Inc.
- Location: Tysons Corner, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about selling architectural and furniture solutions to businesses. You’ll network hard, hunt for new leads, run detailed needs analyses, and stay close to the client from first call through installation.
Business Development Account Executive, Engineering and Manufacturing
- Employer: Cherokee Federal
- Location: Tysons Corner, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Estimated $180,000–$220,000 + annual bonus
Own growth with federal customers across engineering, manufacturing, and technical services. You’ll build relationships with government decision-makers, shape capture strategies, and manage a robust pipeline—ideal if you know federal contracting and the FAR.
Senior Solution Consultant, Federal Public Sector
- Employer: Socure
- Location: Tysons Corner, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation Range: $150,000–$185,000
Be the technical expert in the sales cycle for a fast-growing identity tech company. You’ll partner with sales, data science, and product to design solutions for federal clients, lead POCs, and translate complex tech into clear business value.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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