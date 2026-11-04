🍽️ Tysons, VA Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Tysons’ restaurant and hospitality scene is booming, with new spots and senior living communities growing fast. Here are a few solid roles if you like working with people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Aramark

Aramark Location: Tysons Corner, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Back-of-house role keeping dishes, equipment, and kitchen areas clean and safe. Includes access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid time off for eligible employees, plus a clear path to grow within a big national company.

Employer: Mather

Location: Tysons Corner, VA (The Mather, 7929 Westpark Drive)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.50–$20.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Support the Food & Beverage team in a new luxury senior living community by keeping kitchen equipment, floors, and storerooms spotless. Role offers a strong benefits package, including PTO, 401(k) with match, wellness funds, and potential medical, dental, and vision coverage depending on status.

Employer: Hyatt

Location: Tysons Corner, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $5.00/hour + tips, service charges, overtime, and state minimum top-up

Why it’s worth a look: Classic restaurant server role where you’ll learn the menu, make recommendations, and create a relaxed dining experience. Good fit if you like guest interaction and want a foot in the door with a major hotel brand.

Employer: Sixty Vines

Location: Tysons Corner, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $85,000–$110,000/year + monthly profit share

Why it’s worth a look: Lead a high-energy, wine-focused restaurant with scratch cooking and 60 wines on tap. This role owns operations, financial performance, and team leadership, with perks like flexible schedules, up to 17 days PTO, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, wine-country trips, and wine certification opportunities.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Tysons hospitality roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.