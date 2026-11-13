The Red Wolf Coalition, a nonprofit based in Columbia in the heart of red wolf country, works to support the long-term survival of wild red wolves in northeastern North Carolina through education, outreach, and public involvement in conservation. The group offers programs that teach people of all ages about red wolves, their role in the ecosystem, and why protecting the only wild red wolf population—found in this region—is important for the area’s natural heritage. Learn more about red wolves and ways to support conservation efforts: https://redwolves.com/newsite/

This content is adapted from materials provided by Greater Tyrrell County Chamber of Commerce