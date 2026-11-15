📢 Help review Tyngsborough’s town bylaws

Tyngsborough is forming a Bylaw Review Committee and is looking for residents to serve.

The committee will:

Review the Town’s General Bylaws

Check that they match Massachusetts General Laws

Make sure they are consistent with other town and zoning bylaws

Recommend updates so bylaws are practical and fit Tyngsborough’s current needs

Who can apply: Any Tyngsborough resident. People with legal or regulatory experience are especially encouraged.

How to apply (by **December 7, 2026, 4:00 PM):** Send a letter of interest explaining your background and why you want to serve to Town Manager Colin Loiselle:

Email: cloiselle@tyngsboroughma.gov

Mail: 25 Bryant Lane, Tyngsborough, MA 01879, Attn: Town Manager

The Select Board will interview applicants and consider appointments at their meeting on December 14, 2026.

Questions? Call 978-649-2300 x100 or email administration@tyngsboroughma.gov.