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📢 Apply by Dec 7 to serve on Tyngsborough Bylaw Review Committee
📢 Help review Tyngsborough’s town bylaws
Tyngsborough is forming a Bylaw Review Committee and is looking for residents to serve.
The committee will:
- Review the Town’s General Bylaws
- Check that they match Massachusetts General Laws
- Make sure they are consistent with other town and zoning bylaws
- Recommend updates so bylaws are practical and fit Tyngsborough’s current needs
Who can apply: Any Tyngsborough resident. People with legal or regulatory experience are especially encouraged.
How to apply (by **December 7, 2026, 4:00 PM):** Send a letter of interest explaining your background and why you want to serve to Town Manager Colin Loiselle:
- Email: cloiselle@tyngsboroughma.gov
- Mail: 25 Bryant Lane, Tyngsborough, MA 01879, Attn: Town Manager
The Select Board will interview applicants and consider appointments at their meeting on December 14, 2026.
Questions? Call 978-649-2300 x100 or email administration@tyngsboroughma.gov.
More Info: Volunteers Needed: Bylaw Review Committee • Tyngsb...
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