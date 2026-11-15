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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Tyler — Pets & Piano
Tyler neighbors are sharing some generous free deals this week, from a classic piano to sweet pets looking for new homes.
Vintage Wooden Piano
Item: Vintage wooden piano with matching bench
Condition: Very old, classic style; bench has a lifting seat for music storage
Pickup: Must pick up and load yourself (no delivery offered)
Location: Midtown East, Tyler, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice option if you’ve been wanting a real piano for your home, practice space, or church and don’t mind moving a heavy piece.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Maine Coon – Free to Good Home
Item: Female Maine Coon cat, 9 years old
Health/records: Up to date on shots, fixed, microchipped, declawed, comes with papers and vet records
Temperament: Good around cats and dogs, loving, and “likes to talk” once she knows you
Reason for rehoming: Owner is moving and can’t take her; wants a good home, not money
Location: Andy Woods, Tyler, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Ideal for someone who can offer a calm, caring home to an older, social cat.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
FREE KITTENS
Item: 4 free kittens needing homes
Details: 2 boys, 2 girls; described as beautiful and good for a ranch, farm, or loving home
Contact: Call Pat at 903-262-8288 for more info or to arrange pickup
Location: Pleasant Retreat Rd, Tyler, TX
Source: nextdoor.com
Great chance to adopt a kitten or two if you have space and time to care for them.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster or call the number listed as soon as you can—these free items and pets tend to go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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