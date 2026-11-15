Tyler neighbors are sharing some generous free deals this week, from a classic piano to sweet pets looking for new homes.

Item: Vintage wooden piano with matching bench

Condition: Very old, classic style; bench has a lifting seat for music storage

Pickup: Must pick up and load yourself (no delivery offered)

Location: Midtown East, Tyler, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice option if you’ve been wanting a real piano for your home, practice space, or church and don’t mind moving a heavy piece.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Female Maine Coon cat, 9 years old

Health/records: Up to date on shots, fixed, microchipped, declawed, comes with papers and vet records

Temperament: Good around cats and dogs, loving, and “likes to talk” once she knows you

Reason for rehoming: Owner is moving and can’t take her; wants a good home, not money

Location: Andy Woods, Tyler, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Ideal for someone who can offer a calm, caring home to an older, social cat.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 4 free kittens needing homes

Details: 2 boys, 2 girls; described as beautiful and good for a ranch, farm, or loving home

Contact: Call Pat at 903-262-8288 for more info or to arrange pickup

Location: Pleasant Retreat Rd, Tyler, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Great chance to adopt a kitten or two if you have space and time to care for them.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster or call the number listed as soon as you can—these free items and pets tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.