Tyler’s finance scene is busy right now—good mix of corporate, government, and local business roles. If you’ve got accounting or finance skills, there’s room to grow here.

Employer: Bank of America / Merrill Wealth Management

Bank of America / Merrill Wealth Management Location: Tyler, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with high-net-worth clients ($100K–$5M range) on investments, retirement, and wealth planning while you build your book of business. You’ll need Series 7 & 66 and at least a year in investments/financial services, and you’ll use Merrill + Bank of America tools to grow your client base.

Employer: Mandoline Hospitality

Location: Tyler, TX

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $64,600 – $78,900 per year

Hands-on accounting role for a restaurant group using Restaurant365 and Excel. You’ll handle journal entries, reconciliations, AP/AR support, and GAAP reporting, with paid time off and a clear salary range.

Employer: John Soules Foods

Location: Tyler, TX (HQ)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (bonus eligible)

Lead the order-to-cash function for a national food company (~$1B sales). You’ll manage AR staff, credit, collections, deductions, and AR automation, with access to bonus pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, telemedicine, onsite clinic, and career development.

Employer: Smith County

Location: Tyler, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

County government role focused on invoice review, data entry, and AP compliance in the Auditor’s Office. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with high-volume processing, and want stable public-sector work with room to learn.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—Tyler employers are clearly hiring for solid accounting fundamentals.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.