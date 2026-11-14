Tyler’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands and local favorites all adding to their teams. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Starbucks

Starbucks Location: Tyler, TX

Type: Full-time (often 40+ hours/week , variable schedule)

(often , variable schedule) Salary: Not listed

Lead a Starbucks store, coach a team, and create a welcoming spot for regulars and drive‑thru guests. This role comes with industry-leading benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, stock programs, paid time off, and tuition coverage through ASU Online) and is a strong fit if you have 3+ years retail/customer service management or 4+ years US military service.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Tyler, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $17.50 – $22.50 per hour

Open and close the store, handle cash, and keep things running smoothly when managers are away. You’ll model great customer service, help with inventory and displays, and act as the go‑between for management and the rest of the team.

Employer: FullSpeed Automotive

Location: Tyler, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the store manager at a busy automotive service shop, splitting time between the service bay, front counter, and office. Good for someone with 1+ year in retail/auto or customer-facing leadership, who likes a fast pace and wants a clear path into full store management.

Employer: Atwoods Ranch & Home

Location: Tyler, TX

Type: Not listed (appears to be on-site store role)

Not listed (appears to be on-site store role) Salary: Not listed

Work behind the scenes to receive shipments, manage inventory, and help prevent loss at a ranch and home store. This is a physical, safety-sensitive job with forklift/box baler use, heavy lifting (50+ lbs), and time both indoors and outdoors.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.