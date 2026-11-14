Tyler’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level field sales to senior digital strategy. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Primary Residential Mortgage (PRMI)

Primary Residential Mortgage (PRMI) Location: Tyler, TX

Type: Full-time, outside sales

Salary: Not listed

You’ll build your own book of mortgage business by meeting clients in person, growing referral partners (realtors, builders, bankers), and guiding borrowers through the loan process. Great fit if you know mortgages, have strong people skills, and like being out in the field more than behind a desk.

Employer: Allegiant Business Group

Allegiant Business Group Location: Tyler, TX (local territory, face-to-face)

Type: Independent contractor, commission-based

Salary: Commission with bonuses and weekly draw (no fixed base listed)

Outside sales role meeting local business owners and employees to offer supplemental benefits. They provide training, licensing support, and a flexible schedule, so this can be a good starting point if you’re new to sales and comfortable with performance-based pay.

Employer: Clients Blackbox, Inc.

Location: Tyler, TX (remote-style agency role)

Type: Full-time, senior performance marketing

Salary: Up to $115K+ for top candidates (range not fully listed)

Senior, hands-on Meta ads role owning multiple client accounts for financial advisors—from media buying and funnel strategy to copywriting and reporting. Ideal if you have 5+ years of paid media experience, strong direct-response chops, and want high accountability plus perks like PTO, bonuses, and flexible schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.