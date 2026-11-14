Tyler’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, and several local employers are adding to their teams. If you like fast-paced, hands-on work, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: John Soules Foods

John Soules Foods Location: Tyler, TX

Type: Full-time supervisor (listed as internship, but duties are supervisory)

Full-time supervisor (listed as internship, but duties are supervisory) Pay: Not listed

Lead a team making ready-to-eat chicken and beef at a major Tyler-based food producer. Needs 2+ years food manufacturing experience; protein/RTE experience is a plus. Includes vacation, sick days, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, onsite clinic, and career development.

Employer: AWG, Inc.

Location: Tyler, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $17.00/hr

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM until job completion (8–11 hr days)

Pull and stage beverage orders in a busy warehouse. You’ll need prior warehouse/order pulling experience and rider pallet jack skills. This is physical work with steady hours and a clear path to grow your warehouse career. Contact Kyleigh at 903-200-1416 to apply.

Employer: Wayne-Sanderson Farms

Location: Tyler, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.35/hr + benefits available Day One

Shift: 6 PM – 3 AM

Hands-on role on the poultry processing line with on-the-job training, so no experience or diploma required. Expect cold, wet conditions and lifting up to 50 lbs, but you get day-one benefits and steady 2nd-shift hours.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—apply this week, update your resume, and reach out to the contact listed so your name is on their radar.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.