Tyler’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from big hospital systems to local care centers. Here are a few solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in medicine.

Employer: CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic / CHRISTUS St. Vincent

CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic / Location: Tyler, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join an established ophthalmology team with 4 Ophthalmologists and 4 Optometrists and a 1:8 general call schedule. This role offers competitive compensation and benefits, sign-on bonus, malpractice coverage, Epic EMR, and the backing of a large, physician-led, faith-based system in one of East Texas’s top medical hubs.

Employer: Briarcliff Health Center

Location: Tyler, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive wages (exact amount not listed)

Work in a nursing home setting providing hands-on care with grooming, bathing, feeding, and daily comfort for residents. Schedules include 2–10 Monday–Friday and double weekend shifts (6–2 and 2–10), ideal if you like set hours and steady work.

Employer: Briarcliff Health Center

Location: Tyler, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve as a nurse in a skilled nursing facility, working closely with the Director of Nursing to assess residents, give meds and treatments, and supervise floor staff. This role is 2–10 p.m., Monday–Friday, and asks for a TX RN or LVN license plus 2 years of SNF experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Tyler open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.