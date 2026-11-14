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🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in Tyler, TX
Tyler’s food scene is busy right now, from hospital kitchens to drive‑thrus and cookie shops. If you like fast‑paced work and helping people, there are several solid options open today.
Patient Services – Food Service (Hospital)
- Employer: AWG, Inc. (medical facility)
- Location: Tyler, TX
- Pay: $14/hour
- Type: Likely part-time (Thu–Sun)
- Schedule: Thursday–Sunday, 10:30am–7:00pm
Build set meal trays, deliver them to patient rooms, and help keep pantries stocked. Good fit if you have food service or customer service experience and can stay on your feet, walk, and push meal carts for most of the shift.
Restaurant Crewmember
- Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
- Location: Tyler, TX
- Pay: Starting at $12.50/hour, with potential raises in the first year
- Type: Full-time (all shifts available)
Work front counter, drive‑thru, or kitchen in a busy chicken restaurant. No restaurant experience needed—they offer paid training, weekly pay, flexible scheduling, and benefits for eligible crew.
Baker / Mixer – Crumbl Cookies Tyler
- Employer: Crumbl Cookies Franchises
- Location: 8982 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703 (Cumberland Shopping Center)
- Pay: Estimated $10.90–$13.41/hour (base + tips), starting base from $7.50/hour + tips
- Type: Part-time or Full-time, in person
Help mix, bake, decorate, and package cookies in a fast‑paced, open‑kitchen bakery. No baking experience required, flexible scheduling, one free cookie per shift, and chances to move up to mixer, shift lead, or management.
If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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