Tyler’s food scene is busy right now, from hospital kitchens to drive‑thrus and cookie shops. If you like fast‑paced work and helping people, there are several solid options open today.

Employer: AWG, Inc. (medical facility)

AWG, Inc. (medical facility) Location: Tyler, TX

Pay: $14/hour

Type: Likely part-time (Thu–Sun)

Likely part-time (Thu–Sun) Schedule: Thursday–Sunday, 10:30am–7:00pm

Build set meal trays, deliver them to patient rooms, and help keep pantries stocked. Good fit if you have food service or customer service experience and can stay on your feet, walk, and push meal carts for most of the shift.

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Location: Tyler, TX

Pay: Starting at $12.50/hour , with potential raises in the first year

, with potential raises in the first year Type: Full-time (all shifts available)

Work front counter, drive‑thru, or kitchen in a busy chicken restaurant. No restaurant experience needed—they offer paid training, weekly pay, flexible scheduling, and benefits for eligible crew.

Employer: Crumbl Cookies Franchises

Location: 8982 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703 (Cumberland Shopping Center)

(Cumberland Shopping Center) Pay: Estimated $10.90–$13.41/hour (base + tips) , starting base from $7.50/hour + tips

, starting base from Type: Part-time or Full-time, in person

Help mix, bake, decorate, and package cookies in a fast‑paced, open‑kitchen bakery. No baking experience required, flexible scheduling, one free cookie per shift, and chances to move up to mixer, shift lead, or management.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.